The The Horse & Hound Awards returned for 2024 at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, proudly supported by two headline sponsors, Agria and NAF.
The event was a spectacular celebration, hosting around 400 guests, including Olympic superstars fresh from the Paris Olympics earlier in the year. Attendees enjoyed a glamorous evening filled with champagne, thrilling winner reveals, heartfelt Oscar-style speeches, and lively dancing, making it an unforgettable occasion.
TICKET OPTIONS
PLATINUM TABLE
Table of 10 seats
5 x bottles of premium wine
Champagne reception
Still & sparkling water
3 course dinner with petit fours
After party
£2,250 + VAT
INDIVIDUAL TICKET
Individual seat on a mixed table
1/2 bottle of wine per guest
Champagne reception
Still & sparkling water
3 course dinner with petit fours
After party
£250 + VAT
DATE & TIMINGS
27 NOVEMBER 2024
6PM – Drinks reception
7PM – Dinner
9PM – Awards ceremony
10.15PM – After party
1AM – Carriages
KEY INFORMATION
VENUE: Dallas Burston Polo Club,
Stoneythorpe Estate,
Southam,
Warwickshire,
CV47 2DL
DRESS CODE: Black Tie
ACCESSIBILITY
The IXL Events Centre is fully accessible - the toilets are on the ground floor, along with the main function room and there are lifts up to the Lounge upstairs if needed.
GETTING TO THE VENUE
ROAD
From the North: M40 south, leave the M40 at Junction 14. Take the A452 (Warwick bypass) to Leamington. At the roundabout, you can either take the A452 to Leamington Spa, picking up signs to Southam, or you can take the A452 to Banbury (then following Harbury, Ufton. The Club is located 1.5miles outside of Ufton, on the left hand side of the A425.)
From the South:
Due to roadworks at Gaydon, we recommend travellers from the South to leave the M40 at Junction 11 in Banbury. Follow the A422 over two roundabouts. At the third roundabout, take the A423 (Southam Road) and continue until the roundabout outside Southam with the Shell Garage. Take the first right onto the A425.The Club is 1mile outside of Southam on the right hand side.
At the venue there will be complimentary car parking available for all event attendees.
RAIL
By train
The nearest train station is Royal Leamington Spa which is 6 miles away (approximately 13 minutes.) from which there are regular bus links. Alternatively, there are taxi ranks at the station for the 5 mile journey. This station is on the Marylebone line, but also offers a short connect to Coventry, on the Euston line. Birmingham to Leamington Spa can be achieved in 30 minutes.
For direct trains to London Euston, Rugby station is 13 miles from the Club.