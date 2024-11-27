ROAD

From the North: M40 south, leave the M40 at Junction 14. Take the A452 (Warwick bypass) to Leamington. At the roundabout, you can either take the A452 to Leamington Spa, picking up signs to Southam, or you can take the A452 to Banbury (then following Harbury, Ufton. The Club is located 1.5miles outside of Ufton, on the left hand side of the A425.)

From the South:

Due to roadworks at Gaydon, we recommend travellers from the South to leave the M40 at Junction 11 in Banbury. Follow the A422 over two roundabouts. At the third roundabout, take the A423 (Southam Road) and continue until the roundabout outside Southam with the Shell Garage. Take the first right onto the A425.The Club is 1mile outside of Southam on the right hand side.

At the venue there will be complimentary car parking available for all event attendees.